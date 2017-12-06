Matt Lauer and Wife Remove Wedding Rings—and Her Dad Says She Plans to Divorce Him

Elder Ordonez / Splash News
Matt Lauer and Annette Roque have removed their wedding rings.
One week after Lauer was fired from NBC News over inappropriate sexual behavior, the former Today host was spotted in Sag Harbor, New York without his wedding ring on. Lauer's wife, Roque, was also spotted in the Sag Harbor area without her wedding ring on Wednesday.
These photos have surfaced just as Roque's father, Henri Roque, has told the Daily Mail that his daughter "is not going to stay" with Lauer.
"I have no words for her husband," Henri told the publication. "What he has done is bad. Everybody feels betrayed."
He continued, "She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out."
Lauer and Roque, who met in 1997, tied the knot one year later in Oct. 1998. They welcomed their first child, Jack, in 2001, their second child, Romy, was born in 2004.
And while pregnant with the couple's third child in 2006, Roque filed for divorce. Three weeks later, she withdrew her divorce petition. Roque gave birth to son Thijs in Nov. 2006.
On Nov. 30, one day after being fired from NBC News, Lauer released a statement, read by Savannah Guthrie on Today.
"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappoint I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish deeply," the statement read. "Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I am committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job."
"The last two days have forced me to take very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It's been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace," the statement concluded.