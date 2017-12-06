Jennifer Lawrence Talks to Oprah Winfrey About Dealing With Abuse on Set and Reclaiming Her Sexual Freedom

As she told Winfrey, "There was a general consensus on [that] movie that I was fat, and so it wasn't just the woman. Everybody agreed that I was fat. And she had to be the mouthpiece." Lawrence was told to lose 15 lbs. in two weeks, until someone said she "was already f--kable."

"It was abusive," Lawrence said. "I mean, it wasn't sexually abusive, but—"

"It was abusive," Winfrey said.

Lawrence said she talked to her agent and several others about the degrading experience. "It's like, there's not really anything anybody can do because the behavior is so normalized," she said. "And then you become more powerful, and people start f--king with you less. People at the beginning of their careers don't want to rock the boat because if you rock the boat, you'll be called difficult. How can there be rules in place where there are certain ways that you just cannot treat people? Or a commission, somebody that they can call? If every A-list actor decides to join this commission, we know everybody in the industry. I know every studio head in town. If I'm on this commission, and I get an email about somebody being treated badly on a set, I can send an email. We have to all put our heads together and figure out how to not let this moment go, not just be like, 'Oh, well, that was crazy.' Something has to really get done."

After The New York Times published its damning exposé about Harvey Weinstein in October, a tidal wave of women he had allegedly abused or harassed came forward to share their stories. At first, Lawrence—who'd worked with him on several projects—was unsure how to respond.

"There was this moment when all of this broke out and everybody was silent, and then all of a sudden, every actress' Twitter was blowing up with, 'You need to come forward and you need to say something and you need to condemn!' Which is true: We do have a responsibility to say something; we've all worked with him, but everybody needed a moment," Lawrence explained. "Just speaking for myself, I had known him since I was 20, and he had only ever been nice to me—except for the moments that he wasn't, and then I called him an a--hole, and we moved on. He was paternal to me. So I needed a moment to process everything because I thought I knew this guy, and then he's being accused of rape. We all knew he was a dog, we knew that he was a tough guy, a brute, a tough guy to negotiate with. I didn't know that he was a rapist."