Kate Middleton Gives Us Holiday Inspiration With Her Festive Red Dress

Kate Middleton reminded us you don't have to sacrifice style to stay warm this winter.

While attending the Children's Global Media Summit in Manchester with her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a long, gray coat by L.K. Bennett. The belt on the coat rested just above her baby bump (the mother of two is expecting her third child this April ). She also wore black stockings and black heels.

The royals met several young children and their favorite TV characters before heading inside to greet delegates.