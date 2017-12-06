Mama June Returns With a New Man, Medical Emergency and a Return to Pageants in From Not to Hot Season 2

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 7:46 AM

Mama June is back, and she's bringing the drama with new love, a medical emergency, a new baby and a return to pageants.

This season on Mama June: From Not to Hot, the tables are turned on June when Alana begins coaching her for a pageant. The family got their start on reality TV when June coached Alana on Toddlers & Tiaras, TLC's series about child beauty pageants. This got them their spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. But that's not the only change for June, who dropped 300-pounds in the first season: Love is in the air. There's a mystery man in June's life, but her past isn't far behind. Sugar Bear and Jennifer are back and very much want to be involved in Alana's life.

Mama June's Weight Loss Transformation

Then there's Lauryn, aka Pumpkin, and her unexpected pregnancy. In a press release, WE tv said the pregnancy "forces her and boyfriend Josh to grow up and take on adult responsibilities," however, "that doesn't stop June and Pumpkin from butting heads as less than mature Josh moves in."

With stress coming at all sides, this might be too much for June to handle.

See the first trailer for the new season above and start speculating on who Mama June's new beau is!

Mama June: From Hot to Not returns Friday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

