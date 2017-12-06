TIME's Person of the Year 2017: "Silence Breakers" Like Ashley Judd and Taylor Swift

TIME has selected the "silence breakers" as its Person of the Year.

Today's Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced the news on the air Wednesday morning. The group succeeds Donald Trump, who was given the honor last year after winning the U.S. presidency. (Trump claimed last month he had declined an offer to "probably" receive the title again this year; a spokesperson for the magazine tweeted he'd shared "incorrect" information.)

Runners up for 2017 included Trump (No. 2) and the President of China, Xi Jinping (No. 3). Ashley Judd, who shared her story of sexual harassment at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, appears on the cover alongside Taylor Swift, who successfully sued a radio DJ who groped her.

"I started talking about Harvey the minute that it happened," Judd says. "Literally, I exited that hotel room at the Peninsula Hotel in 1997 and came straight downstairs to the lobby, where my dad was waiting for me, because he happened to be in Los Angeles from Kentucky, visiting me on the set," she says. "And he could tell by my face—to use his words—that something devastating had happened to me. I told him. I told everyone." Weinstein, who has been fired, said he "never laid a glove" on Judd and denies having non-consensual sex with other accusers.