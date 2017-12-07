12 Priceless Audience Reactions From Ellen DeGeneres' 12 Days of Giveaways Spectacular

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Dec. 7, 2017 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Harvey Weinstein

Academy Sets New Standards of Conduct Amid Harvey Weinstein Fallout

Ed Sheeran, Prince Charles

Ed Sheeran Suits Up to Receive an MBE From Prince Charles: Why It Was a "Full Circle" Moment

KUWTK 1410, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Grill Kourtney About Her Relationship Status With Younes Bendjima: "So That's Your Boyfriend?"

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen Tube

It's the most wonderful and giving time of the year! 

For loyal viewers of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the past couple of weeks have brought a wide range of emotions during the show's popular "12 Days of Giveaways" segment.

Sure, we're so happy that a bunch of strangers walked away with prizes like a free trip to Moon Palace Cancun or Planet Hollywood Las Vegas. At the same time, we can't help but be a bit envious and jealous that others walked away with presents such as $300 Ulta gift cards or $500 to Grub Hub. Could you imagine how much food that could be?!

Ultimately, millions of viewers can't stop watching on-air and online as Ellen DeGeneres generously gifts her audience with items anyone would love to have.

As 12 Days of Giveaways winds down, we decided to recognize the excited audience members who couldn't help but freak the freak out when they received gifts. Whether they jumped for joy, hugged strangers or shed a few happy tears, ticketholders brought plenty of LOL (and relatable) moments. And we swear, we really are so excited for those that walked away with a free 5-year Netflix subscription. Can we at least come over one day? 

Shopping With the Stars

When you...score ED Ellen DeGeneres shoes and a $250 Nordstrom gift card to buy even more. 

Ellen DeGeneres, 12 Days of Giveaways Gifs

EllenTube

When you...realize you have to take all of these prizes home in your car. Oh well, too blessed to be stressed. 

Ellen DeGeneres, 12 Days of Giveaways Gifs

EllenTube

When you...may be one of a handful of guys in the audience but still walk away with all the giveaways. 

Ellen DeGeneres, 12 Days of Giveaways Gifs

EllenTube

When you...are just too overwhelmed to fathom the fact that you scored a ticket and won a trip to the Terranea Resort. 

Ellen DeGeneres, 12 Days of Giveaways Gifs

EllenTube

When you...aren't even in the audience but Ellen surprised you at home with all the giveaways. 

Ellen DeGeneres, 12 Days of Giveaways Gifs

EllenTube

When you...fear you may have a heart attack after realizing your taping is Best Buy day. 

Ellen DeGeneres, 12 Days of Giveaways Gifs

EllenTube

When you...know you're on National TV but you're too excited about the prizes you just won. 

Ellen DeGeneres, 12 Days of Giveaways Gifs

EllenTube

When you...aren't at a sporting event but are totally acting like your team just won it all.

Ellen DeGeneres, 12 Days of Giveaways Gifs

EllenTube

When you...and your best friend realize you're getting one of each. 

Ellen DeGeneres, 12 Days of Giveaways Gifs

EllenTube

When you...realize that girls' trip to The Venetian Las Vegas is coming sooner and cheaper than you ever could have imagined. 

Ellen DeGeneres, 12 Days of Giveaways Gifs

EllenTube

When you...are an A-list celebrity and question if Ellen's gifts are better than any swag bag you've received. 

Ellen DeGeneres, 12 Days of Giveaways Gifs

EllenTube

When you...finally realize this is why Ellen wins best Talk Show Host and Talk Show year after year. Dang, you're good Ellen. 

Ellen DeGeneres, 12 Days of Giveaways Gifs

EllenTube

If it's any consolation, fans can enter online for their chance to win big. As for how you get tickets to one of these tapings, your guess is as good as ours.

Whatever you do: If you get an invite, just say yes! 

The Ellen Degeneres Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings. 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Christmas , Holidays , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.