The Crown's Matt Smith Feels ''Sorry'' for Meghan Markle: ''Life as She Knows it Is Gone''

Meanwhile, the show's current star, Claire Foy, who was also at the talk, had a more hopeful view of life for Prince Harry's fiancée.

"You realize the fact that Elizabeth forbade her sister from marrying a divorced man; it goes to show how time has changed and how they’ve had to evolve," she said. "And they really have. This would not have been conceivable, this would not have happened 50 years ago. And I think that’s why the monarchy will survive, and thrive, because it’s willing to change and listen to the people and realize that some elements of the institution are outdated and unnecessary.”

Smith's perspective has clearly been shaped by playing the role of the sometimes-bitter man behind queen for the past two seasons, a man whose request to have his children carry his surname was rejected.

In the biography Elizabeth the Queen by Sally Bedell Smith, Philip, who has been married to the queen for 70 years, is believed to have famously said, "I am the only man in the country not allowed to give his name to his children." He added, "I’m nothing but a bloody amoeba."

Smith is all to aware of what the sacrifices one must make to marry into the monarchy.

After the engagement news, Meghan announced that she was exiting Suits after season seven and revealed she would be retiring from acting to focus on royal duties.