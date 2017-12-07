Did You Know A Christmas Story's Ralphie Also Starred in Elf?

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Thu., Dec. 7, 2017 6:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Harvey Weinstein

Academy Sets New Standards of Conduct Amid Harvey Weinstein Fallout

Ed Sheeran, Prince Charles

Ed Sheeran Suits Up to Receive an MBE From Prince Charles: Why It Was a "Full Circle" Moment

KUWTK 1410, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Grill Kourtney About Her Relationship Status With Younes Bendjima: "So That's Your Boyfriend?"

You guys, we may have one of the greatest gifts of knowledge to give to you this holiday season...

Remember Ralphie from A Christmas Story? We're sure you do—the slightly awkward, blonde-haired, blue-eyed kid has continued to steal our hearts every time we re-watch the 1983 classic flick.

But we just found out something that's blowing our minds...He also starred in another one of our all-time favorite holiday movies: 2003's Elf!

Yes, his real name is Peter Billingsley, and he played one of the lead elves, Ming Ming, alongside Will Ferrell as Buddy.

The 10 Best Christmas Movies

He was 12-years-old when he played Ralphie, and apparently he just couldn't grow out of the Christmas spirit! He took on the role of Ming Ming at age 32.

And if that doesn't make you smile like Buddy the Elf, we don't know what will...

Check him out in both roles by launching the video above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christmas , Holidays , Movies , Nostalgia , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.