BRAND NEW
WED 9e|6p

Trinity Fatu and Jimmy Uso Head to the Arcade for Date Night: "I Said I Want Romance and You Brought Me to an Arcade!"

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., Dec. 6, 2017 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
The Disaster Artist

Critics' Choice Awards 2018: Complete List of Movie and TV Nominations

Mama June: From Not to Hot

Mama June Returns With a New Man, Medical Emergency and a Return to Pageants in From Not to Hot Season 2

Georgina Chapman, Project Runway All Stars

Georgina Chapman Facing "Dark Times" After Harvey Weinstein Split

Trinity Fatu (Naomi) asked for a date night, and that's exactly what she got!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Trinity and her husband, Jimmy "Jon" Uso, took some time out for a much needed date night, but it's safe to say Trin wasn't expecting to be eating dinner by the neon lights at Sam's Fun City.

"I said I want romance and you brought me to an arcade," Trinity said disappointedly.

While the couple did have fun taking shots at each other during a game of laser tag, Jimmy had a different kind of fun in mind.

Jon and Trinity Fatu's Total Divas Love Story

"Come over here. What you think about trying to get a little action up in here?" Jimmy hinted. Sadly for Jimmy, Trin was not feeling it, but she did let him down easy. "Deuces Uses!" Trin shouted before getting back to their game of tag.

Watch the LOL moment go down in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , Trinity Fatu , Couples , WWE , , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.