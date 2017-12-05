Here's Why Taylor Swift's Fans Are Upset Over Kim Kardashian's Instagram Post

Fueling the fire! 

Kim Kardashian just threw some major shade Taylor Swift's way. The social media icon and reality star posted an Instagram pic of herself taking a photo of Kanye West's 2016 Famous exhibit, which featured a naked wax figure of Taylor

To add insult to injury, she captioned the pic "Famous." Coincidence? We think not. She also happened to post the pic the same day as Kim's Vogue cover. So is Kim trying to start some fresh drama? 

