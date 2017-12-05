Anna Faris Goes House Hunting With Boyfriend Michael Barrett After Chris Pratt Divorce Filing

Anna Faris, Michael Barrett

EVGA/CPR/BACKGRID

Anna Faris went house hunting over the weekend.

The actress was accompanied by her boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett, as she looked for new properties Sunday in the Los Angeles area. Photos show the couple sporting matching hats and sunglasses, seemingly trying to keep a low profile while out together.

"They looked at a few modern contemporary houses in Venice in the $3-4 million range," an eyewitness tells E! News. "Anna was holding the flyers from the different houses and reading over the details. They were holding hands and seem very happy together."

Anna Faris, Michael Barrett

Splash News

Just two days before the couple stepped out to go house hunting, Chris Pratt filed for divorce from Anna and she filed her response. Chris and Anna's court documents, obtained by E! News, looked identical to each other, both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Jack Pratt.

"They are both ready to move on with their lives," a source told E! News. "They worked everything out and it was time. It was well coordinated and all details were agreed upon."

One insider shared with us last week that everything between Chris and Anna is "super amicable" and that they're "trying to do what's best for Jack."

Since their split announcement in August, Anna has been spotted spending time with cinematographer Michael Barrett. In November, the duo was photographed on a trip together in Venice, Italy.

