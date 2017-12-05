These Mila Kunis-Inspired Holiday Dresses Ring in Under $100

If you have no idea, let the stars serve as, yet again, wardrobe inspiration. They go to their fair share of parties, after all. Worried about not having Zendaya 's stylist or Selena Gomez 's bank account? Don't stress—we rounded up all the festive frocks you'll need to hit the holiday circuit in style while staying under a $100 budget. Need a fashion-forward but slightly conservative ensemble to impress your boss? Sofia Richie has the dress for you. Want to stay way under budget with a piece you can wear pre-Christmas and for NYE? Follow in Tracee Ellis Ross ' fashionable footsteps.

Selena Gomez A red mini works all year round, as evidenced by Selena's Dior frock worn to the Rudderless premiere. However, a piece like this has special power during the holidays. Everyone will appreciate the look, no matter the silhouette or shade—you're basically a fashionable Santa Clause.

Hailey Baldwin Nothing says holiday more than plaid, check and houndstooth. Perhaps the rectangular and square shapes remind us of presents or the pattern is oftentimes found on thicker material, but feel the festive vibes without looking too costume-y.

Tracee Ellis Ross Wear your holiday dress again for New Year's Eve. Sequins and 3-D embellishments are hallmark trends of the season—it's the time of year when being extra is the norm, after all. While metallic sequins are expected, punch things up even more, like Tracee in her JCPenney pink frock, with colorful shine.

Sofia Richie What does one wear to a holiday work party? You can't reveal too much…or else HR may get involved. You can't be too casual…you want to impress the boss, after all. Take a style cue from Sofia at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards and rely on a tuxedo dress. It's at both times sophisticated, chic and you'll have room for dessert.

Zendaya Velvet will forever be a staple of the winter seasons. However, this year, take inspiration from the actress in Elie Saab Couture and opt for dress that features the crushed fabric and another material. The contrast is subtle but elevated.

Mila Kunis The illusion trend isn't going away anytime soon. Instead of a full-on naked dress, opt for sheer components in black mixed with more feminine prints, as seen on Mila' beautiful Dolce & Gabbana dress.