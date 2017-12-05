Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore Fuels Pregnancy Rumors: "I Am Not Saying Either Way"

Is Kenya Moore planning to expand her family?
That's the question Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are wondering after the Bravo star was photographed last month visiting a fertility clinic in Barbados.
Instead of setting the record straight once and for all, Kenya has fueled even more speculation thanks to her latest interviews.
"I absolutely want children. My husband wants children with me and we are working on it," she told E! News earlier this week. "I'm hopeful that within the year, I'll have a little one running around."
But when appearing on the Wendy Williams Show Tuesday morning, Kenya really caused some viewers to talk when faced with baby questions.
When Wendy Williams flat-out asked if she was pregnant now, the Bravolebrity didn't confirm or deny.
"I will say when I am able to say. We have been very upfront about wanting to have kids together," Kenya shared. Wendy replied, "So you are not pregnant now, but you are really trying?"
"I am not saying either way, but when I am ready to say, I will tell the world," Kenya concluded.
Ultimately, Kenya feels grateful for the life around her that includes husband Marc Daly. The couple surprised family and friends when they tied the knot during a secret reception in St. Lucia this past summer.
"I feel like a completely different person. I feel like I've learned a new way to love," Kenya explained to E! News. "I've learned a new way to love myself. I've learned a new way to love other people and just to appreciate everything that God has blessed me with and my husband is definitely one."
Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)