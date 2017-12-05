Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Tennessee Retreat Can Be Yours for $3.45 Million

They're a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have listed their Tennessee retreat for $3.45 million, E! News can confirm.

The couple's six-bedroom, four-bathroom brick farmhouse is seated on 35 acres in Franklin, TN.

The country home, which is 5,086 square feet, features a long drive through the woods to the traditional house. The house has an open floor-plan and modern spaces with minimal color.

The living room has a pitched vaulted ceiling. There's a stainless steel fireplace in the family room. The dining room features windows that show the house's view. There's a galley kitchen that has granite counters and stainless steel cabinets.

There's a top-floor master suite that includes a sitting room, separate bedroom, large bathroom and walk-in closet. The lower level has guest bedrooms, a den and a fitness room.

There's also a separate cottage works that could house guests or a caretaker.