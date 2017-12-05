Game of Thrones Tops the List of Most Tweeted About Shows in 2017

HBO
HBO
In news that will shock basically no one, Game of Thrones was officially the most tweeted about show in 2017.
Twitter released the list of the top 10 shows talked about on the site, and the HBO monster hit is obviously number one. Stranger Things takes second place, while 13 Reasons Why, The Voice, and The Walking Dead also make the list, as no surprise to us.
Pretty Little Liars, which was always a Twitter staple, lands at number 10, but there are a few others on this list that have us scratching our heads a bit.
From the ? to your timeline.— Twitter Data (@TwitterData) December 5, 2017
Here are the most Tweeted about TV shows of 2017. #ThisHappened pic.twitter.com/daMq0uyVZO
While it's impossible not to love the Winchester brothers, we're a bit surprised to see Supernatural still making the list after 12 seasons. And same for Grey's Anatomy, which sits at number seven in its 14th season.
Saturday Night Live wins fifth place after one of its highest rated seasons in decades, and Big Brother is third, which is a good sign for the upcoming celebrity edition.
As for the shows that didn't make the list, it seems strange that no Bachelor franchise show appears, and we would have bet that This Is Us and/or Riverdale would have shown up somewhere. Guess we'll all just have to step up our TV tweeting game in 2018!