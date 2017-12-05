Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips' Private World Hit by Scandal: Inside Their Relationship With Each Other and Scientology

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips have carved out a relatively quiet existence for a Hollywood couple, especially one that counts Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis among their inner circle.

They married in Ireland, share only the occasional photo of their now 3-year-old daughter Fianna on Instagram and keep the personal chit-chat to a minimum. They're both Scientologists but they're hardly the first celebrity Scientologists who come to mind when you think about the church's most famous adherents. Or they didn't used to be, anyway.

While Masterson, best known for his role as the sideburn-rocking smart-ass Hyde on That '70s Show, had been acting here and there after the hit sitcom ended in 2006 (including in three movies with his wife), he didn't return to TV in a major role until 2012, when he starred on TBS' Men at Work for three seasons. (All the while he had also been making a name for himself as DJ Mom Jeans, having taken deejaying up first as a hobby in 1999.) And it wasn't really until last year, when he and longtime buddy Kutcher reunited onscreen (and as executive producers) for the Netflix comedy The Ranch, that a project of his—or he himself—was getting that much press again.

And now, despite the show being a hit with the Netflix crowd, the headlines have taken a turn.