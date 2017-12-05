Univision’s Jackie Guerrido Is Totally Meghan Markle’s Doppelgänger—See for Yourself

Meghan Markle, Jackie Guerrido

Michael Kovac/WireImage, Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

As they say, everyone has a look-a-like somewhere, and Univision realized that one of their own on-air talents had a striking resemblance to Prince Harry's wife-to-be Meghan Markle

We're talking about the network's Primer Impacto co-anchor Jackie Guerrido. The 45-year-old Puerto Rican star has several photos that could make you do a double take to see if it's the former Suits star. 

Celebrity Look-Alikes

And just like Markle, Guerrido's romances have made headlines. In 2008, she married reggaeton superstar Don Omar but sadly they divorced in 2011. 

A Look Back at Meghan Markle’s Pre-Royal Life

Believe it or not, Guerrido is the mother of two adult children Tomás "Kobe Bourne" Ramirez and Adieny Núñez. In December 2016, Ramirez welcome a little girl named Melody, making Guerrido a grandmother. 

Do you think Markle and Guerrido look alike? Sound off below!

Here are more celebrities and their look-a-likes: 

Amy Adams, Isla Fisher

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Focus Features/AP Images

Isla Fisher and Amy Adams

The actresses, who starred together in Nocturnal Animals, are aware of the comparison.

In 2016, Fisher said on NBC's Today show that she once cut and pasted Adams' face over hers for her family's holiday card.

Jessica Chastain, Bryce Dallas Howard

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain & Bryce Dallas Howard

These redheaded costars definitely don't need any Help channeling each other's beauty.

Sharna Burgess, Gal Gadot, Celebrity Look-alikes

Getty Images/REX/Shutterstock

Sharna Burgess & Gal Gadot

The Dancing With the Stars professional dancer looks eerily similar to Wonder Woman herself!

Article continues below

Ksenija Lukich, Miranda Kerr

Getty Images

Miranda Kerr & Ksenija Lukich

The Victoria's Secret supermodel and Australian E! host could easily pass for sisters, if not twins.

Mychal Kendricks, Drake

Jim Spellman/WireImage, David Becker/Getty Images

Mychal Kendricks & Drake

The Philadelphia Eagles player lamented to TMZ Sports that "too many people" think he looks like the rapper. Let's just say, neither should worry about the comparison—hotness all around!

Zach Galifianakis, Nick Offerman, Twins Born Years Apart

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic

Zach Galifianakis & Nick Offerman

The bearded stars look like legit twins!

Article continues below

Taylor Schilling, Amber Valetta, Twins Born Years Apart

Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Amber Valletta & Taylor Schilling

The actresses look like they were separated at birth!

Ciara, Lisa Bonet

Instagram; Getty Images

Ciara & Lisa Bonet

The sultry singer and former star of The Cosby Show both rock an au naturel dreadlock look.

Allen Leech, Niall Horan

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Allen Leech & Niall Horan

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen pointed out the Downton Abbey actor's resemblance to the One Direction singer.

Article continues below

Kristen Stewart, Jenna Dewan

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart & Jena Malone

The Twilight starlet and Hunger Games gal share dark locks and gorgeous fair skin.

Seth Meyers, Nat Faxon

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Seth Meyers & Nat Faxon

Double take! The SNL funnyman and Oscar-winner could be brothers (or cousins at the least!).

Rihanna, Rita Ora

PacificCoastNews.com; Ben Pruchnie/WireImage

Rihanna & Rita Ora

The Barbadian beauty and British singer share gorgeous complexions, lovely blond locks and a flare for fiery fashions.

Article continues below

Idina Menzel, Lea Michele

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage; Kyle Rover/Startraksphoto.com

Idina Menzel & Lea Michele

We can definitely see why Ryan Murphy hired Menzel to play the starlet's mother on Glee!

Will.I.Am, Wylclef Jean

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Dan Herrick/KPA-ZUMA/ZUMA Press

Will.i.am & Wyclef Jean

The Black Eyed Peas star and the Haitian singer even share a similar sense of style!

Chelsea Handler, Elizabeth Banks

Getty Images

Chelsea Handler & Elizabeth Banks

These two get mistaken for each other all the time. Just ask them. "When we were at the White House correspondence dinner, we both went and Bill O'Reilly was talking to me and I said, 'I think you're confusing me with Elizabeth Banks,' because I wanted to get the f--k away from him," the comedian said when Banks stopped by Chelsea Lately.

Article continues below

John Stamos, Enrique Iglesias

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

John Stamos & Enrique Iglesias

Can you say "sexy" in Spanish and in Greek?

Kesha, Ke$ha, Blake Lively

Getty Images, FilmMagic

Ke$ha & Blake Lively

We'd believe it if the "Sleazy" songstress and Gossip Girl star revealed they were long-lost relatives.

Javier Bardem, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

John Shearer/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Javier Bardem & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Holy double take! These handsome actors are nearly dead ringers for each other.

Article continues below

Roselyn Sanchez, Nicole Scherzinger

David Livingston/Getty Images; Anita Bugge/WireImage

Roselyn Sanchez & Nicole Scherzinger

Although Sanchez hails from Puerto Rico and Scherzinger was born in Hawaii, both ladies share a similar exotic beauty right down to their heart-shaped smiles.

Kyra Sedgwick, Amy Sedaris

AP Photo, Getty Images

Kyra Sedgwick & Amy Sedaris

Which is which? It's really hard to tell the difference between the Closer star and comedian.

Aaron Paul, Tom Felton

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Aaron Paul & Tom Felton

Whether it's magic or just coincidence, the Breaking Bad star looks a lot like this Harry Potter actor.

Article continues below

Stephen Colbert, Bob Saget

John W. Ferguson/Getty Images; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stephen Colbert & Bob Saget

Sense of humor? Check. Glasses? Check. Big smile? Check. Hit TV career? Check!

Ali Landry, Victoria Justice

Theo Wargo, Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage.com

Victoria Justice & Ali Landry

Despite a 20-year age difference, the brunette babes could still pass for sisters!

Lady Gaga

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Ron Galella/WireImage

Lady Gaga & Al Pacino

The Hollywood legend must have been on the "Bad Romance" singer's mind when she created her male alter ego, Jo Calderone. Between the messy dark hair, wardrobe and tough attitude, they could be related!

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Scherzinger

Pacific Coast News, Getty Images

Kim Kardashian & Nicole Scherzinger

The curvy reality starlet and Pussycat Doll No. 1 both shoulder the burden of smoldering hotness with admirable aplomb. Sexy of one, half a doozy of the other!

Madonna, Courtney Love

Dave Hogan/Getty Images, Michael Bexjian/Getty Images

Madonna & Courtney Love

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but such flattery also has its limitations. Despite their mirror-image crimped, bottle-blond curls and dark, sparkly dresses, Courtney looks like the poor man's Madge—even though they're both worth several hundred million dollars!

Zooey Deschanel, Katy Perry

Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel & Katy Perry

Not surprisingly, the New Girl actress is annoyed by being mistaken for the theatrical popstar with a penchant for kissing girls. We think it just means there's more for us to love.

Article continues below

Jordin Sparks, America Ferrera

Getty Images

Jordin Sparks & America Ferrera

The American Idol winner and the America idol could be body doubles for each other, with equally fabulous faces to match.

Weird Al, Russell Brand

Getty Images/WireImage

Russell Brand & Weird Al Yankovic

The long hair and goofy grins are what really make these two funnyguys look alike.

Sarah Hyland, Mila Kunis

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Mila Kunis & Sarah Hyland

The Black Swan star and Modern Family actress share an effortlessly beautiful glow. Let's just hope Hyland doesn't start gleefully mocking Kunis' red carpet poses, too!

Article continues below

Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani

ZUMAPress.com; Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto.com

Christina Aguilera & Gwen Stefani

Xtina wisely takes time out from channeling Lady Gaga in order to get her Gwen on. Is this one of those times where a copy improves on the original?

Keira Knightley, Natalie Portman

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images; AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Keira Knightley & Natalie Portman

These supertalented, strikingly similar stick figures hog most of the hot Hollywood roles, but we'd be even happier if they'd share a sandwich on a hot Hollywood roll.

Courteney Cox, Demi Moore

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Courteney Cox & Demi Moore

The look-alike ladies step out on the red carpet together—effectively squashing our theory that they're actually one and the same person.

Article continues below

David Spade, Keith Urban

Tama Herrick/ZUMAPress.com, Laura Farr/ZUMAPress.com

David Spade & Keith Urban

These doppelganger dudes have more in common than an appreciation for beautiful women: It looks like they share the same hairdresser and a fear of razors.

Zac Efron, Robert Pattinson

WireImage

Zac Efron & Robert Pattinson

These dueling young hotties both have killer bone structure and accessorize identically in grunge-chic style with shades and a floppy beanie. But Pattinson might look better by a whisker. Maybe Zefron should consider tossing the razors?

Megan Fox, Angelina Jolie

Getty Images

Megan Fox & Angelina Jolie

It started with matching tattoos and now includes corresponding hairdos and arched eyebrows. Could Megan and Angie get any more similar? Or any hotter? Discuss!

Think these stars look alike? It gets even scarier. Check out our gallery of Coordinating Couples!

Article continues below

