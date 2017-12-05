Domhnall Gleeson Addresses Prince Harry and Prince William's Rumored Cameo in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Don't expect Domhnall Gleeson to spoil any Star Wars: The Last Jedi secrets, especially those involving the royal family.
During an interview with E! News, the General Hux character remained tightlipped when asked about Prince William and Prince Harry's set visit.
E! News previously reported the royals appear in the film as Stormtroopers; however, Gleeson stayed mum on the topic.
"Look at my face just go blank. I'm not allowed to talk about anything to do with that," the actor said. "I heard they were on set, but I wasn't there that day. So, I have no idea—unless they were actually Stormtroopers while I was in a scene and nobody told me, which would be cool."
In fact, the actor said he keeps a "pretty good" poker face when talking about the next chapter in the Luke Skywalker saga.
"My poker face, I think, is pretty good," he said, "but I'm bad at saying a small amount. I'm fine saying nothing, but now at this period, we're expected to say a little bit and that's so much harder than just saying nothing. So, yeah, I just kind of go into defensive mode."
He was, however, willing to open up about hanging with his fellow cast members. Watch the video to hear his interview.
While Gleeson stayed mum on the topic of the princes, Mark Hamill talked openly about their visit and even shared a story about it involving the late Carrie Fisher. Watch the video to hear him tell the whole thing.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters Dec. 15.
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.