Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Birthday Boy Saint West: "I Love You So Much"

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Dec. 5, 2017 12:02 PM

DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don?t even understand!!!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Day five of the Kardashian Christmas card preview is dedicated to birthday boy Saint West!

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian took to her app to wish her and Kanye West's son a happy birthday. Their baby boy turns 2 today! "DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!" Kim wrote to her social media followers along with the picture.

Two years ago, Kim and Kanye announced the birth of Saint on her website and app. "Mother and son are doing well," the message read. Two days later, Kim revealed their baby's name.

Kim Kardashian

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Tot

Before starting Saint's birthday celebrations on Tuesday, Kim co-hosted an intimate dinner on Monday celebrating The Tot's pop-up at The Grove.

It's been a busy month already for Kim. Starting on Dec. 1, Kim began teasing pictures from the family's holiday card photo shoot each day for the "25 Days of Christmas." 

On the first day, Kim shared a picture of Saint along with presents. On the second day, she posted a pic of North West looking up at her mom, while standing alongside one of North's aunts. For the third day, Kim shared a pic of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest son, Reign. And for day four, Kim posted a photo of herself sitting with North.

20 more days to go! Meanwhile, in celebration of Saint's birthday, we're bringing you all of his cutest pics! See the sweet photos of Kim and Kanye's son:

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

Birthday Boy

Kim posted a pic of Saint on her app for his birthday, while also previewing the Kardashian Christmas card. "DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!" Kim captioned the pic.

Saint West, Car Seat

Facebook

Carpooling

Saint hops in his car seat for a drive.

Saint West

Snapchat

Saint's Snapchats

Kim Snapchatted Saint looking beyond adorable in an animal filter.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, 2 Chainz, Wife, Kids, Family, Pre-Fourth of July

Instagram

Family on the Fourth

North and Saint cuddle up to mommy during a star-studded Fourth of July party.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Crawling Cutie

Kim posted this cute photo of Saint crawling on Instagram.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Pool Time!

Saint looks adorable in this pic with mom Kim.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Selfie Sweeties

Kim and Saint took this sweet selfie together.

Saint West, Instagram

Instagram

Sainty Boo

Kim captioned these pics, "Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Instagram

Wests in White

Kim shared this adorable family photo of her brood in matching outfits.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Saint, North

Courtesy: John & Joseph Photography Inc.

Seasons Greetings

The West family celebrates Christmas 2016 at Kris Jenner's house. Hey, MJ!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Courtesy Kim Kardashian West

Cuddles & Kisses

Kim showers her little boy with kisses as they lie in bed.

Saint West, North West

Kim Kardashian West

Disney Darlings

Saint and North don Aladdin-inspired costumes for Halloween.

Saint West

Bumble Bee Baby

Saint got filtered on Kim's Snapchat. How adorable is he as a wide-eyed bumble bee?!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian Snapchat

Snapchat

All Smiles

Kim posted a Snapchat video of a smiley Saint bouncing around in him carrier in July 2016. Too cute!

Saint West, Kim Kardashian, Snapchat

Snapchat

Pucker Up

Kim snapped this adorable vid of her and Saint swapping smooches on the cheek.

Saint West

Twitter

What a Looker!

Look at that face! Saint proved early on he's going to grow up to be very handsome.

Saint West, Kim Kardashian West Twitter

Twitter

Comfy Boy

Saint kicks back in his crib. Zzzz

Saint West

kimkardashianwest.com

Big Debut!

Kim first introduced her son back in February 2016. "Today is my dad's birthday. I know there's nothing more in the world he would have wanted than to meet his grandchildren. So I wanted to share this pic of Saint with you all," the proud mom-of-two wrote.

