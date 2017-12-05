John Oliver Publicly Confronts Dustin Hoffman Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

In an unexpected turn of events last night, John Oliver grilled Dustin Hoffman over the sexual assault allegation that was brought against him earlier this month.

In case you missed it, a woman named Anna Graham Hunter, now 49, came forward and said that when she was 17 years old and a senior in high school, she interned as a production assistant on Death of a Salesman—the 1985 TV movie that earned Hoffman his first and only Emmy. She claimed he sexually harassed her several times, including grabbing her inappropriately and making multiple sexual remarks.

In response, Hoffman released a public statement, apologizing for his actions.

"I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation," he said. "I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."