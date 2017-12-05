Selena Gomez Makes Her Instagram Private After Cryptic Post

Selena Gomez has made her Instagram private.

But before you start freaking out, she's still the most followed celebrity on the social media platform with 130 million followers, and if you happen to be one of them, this doesn't really affect you.

More intriguing, however, is the reason she decided to go private in the first place...and the cryptic post she shared right before doing so.

In case you missed it, SelGo took to her Instagram stories to share a part of her recent profile in Billboard.