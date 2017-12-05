John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer has been hospitalized.

The Grammy-winning singer was admitted to the hospital early Tuesday morning for an emergency appendectomy, according to the singer's current tour company, Dead & Company's Twitter account.

As a result of the unexpected hospitalization, the company's concert scheduled for Tuesday in New Orleans has been postponed. "All tickets for the December 5 show will be honored for the rescheduled date," another tweet from the account explained. "Information on the rescheduled date will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at point of purchase."

Meanwhile, E! News has reached out to Mayer's rep for an update on his surgery.