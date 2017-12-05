Bryan Cranston Terrorizes James Corden as The Elf on the Shelf

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Dec. 5, 2017 10:01 AM

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by having Bryan Cranston fill James Corden with fear. 

The Late Late Show aired a sketch on Monday in which Cranston gave the host a freaky (but funny) holiday gift. 

The video starts with Corden receiving an Elf on The Shelf toy from the Breaking Bad star. But instead of looking like the traditional Christmas toy, the doll resembled a miniature version of Cranston.

"He's quite a handsome fellow no?" Cranston says in the clip.

For those unfamiliar with the Elf on the Shelf, the elf serves as Santa's eyes and ears and tells Mr. Claus when a child has been naughty or nice. Cranston's version promises to do the same and report Corden's behavior back to Old St. Nick.

At first, Corden doesn't give the toy much thought.

"You're cheap, Bryan," the late night host says, placing the toy on the shelf. "A gift card would have been better."

However, things change once Cranston's toy comes to life.

We Ranked of All of James Corden's Carpool Karaokes: Which Pop Star Reigns Supreme?

Bryan Cranston, Elf on the Shelf

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

As Corden goes throughout his day, the Malcolm in the Middle star reminds him to do the right thing. Dressed in a red suit and hat, the miniature Cranston gets Corden to avoid eating his guests' cookies, fess up to a fart and admit the truth when telling a white lie.

"Whatever you're doing, you ought to think twice because I'm taking notes if you're naughty or nice," Cranston says at one point.

Finally, Cranston's guidance becomes too much for Corden and the host tries to dispose of the toy. But no matter how hard he tries, he just can't get rid of him. He tries throwing the doll in the garbage, blending him in a blender and slapping him across the face—but nothing seems to work.

Fed up, he throws the Cranston toy off the roof of his studio. But does he manage to get rid of the special Elf on the Shelf once and for all?

Watch the video to find out.

