Watch Kim and Khloe Kardashian Give Kris Jenner "Two Cakes to the Face" as Payback for Scamming Them

Revenge is a dish best served sweet!
In a preview from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian are peeved after learning their mama Kris Jenner tricked them into buying her lavish gifts. The sisters buy Kris two of her favorite cakes to show their love before going in for the attack.
"We wanted to truly thank you," Kim says. "For what? Kris asks.
"For just being you," Khloe smiles.
"That's my favorite cake," a beaming Kris says. "I love that cake."
Kim distracts Kris with a hug as Khloe grabs one of the cakes and dumps it on Kris' head!
"What is wrong with you?!" Kris screams covered in cake and frosting. "What the hell are you doing?"
Kris then reads the message on the cakes: "How does payback taste? Sweet revenge."
"You've been manipulating all of us and using your daughters to buy you s--t. Are you crazy?" Khloe asks.
Kim adds, "I talked to Kylie and she did not get you that toaster. So you fully scammed us."
"If that's what it takes for me to get you guys to be nice to me, at least I'm smart enough to figure that out!" Kris replies.
"You're teaching us bribing, lying, scamming," Kim says before Khloe pounds Kris with another cake.
"This will show her not to mess with us again," Khloe smiles. "You're gonna get two cakes to the face, Kris!"
Watch the food fight go down in the video above!
