Billy Bush Checked Into a Retreat as President Donald Trump Was Being Sworn In: "It's an Unbelievable Irony"

Meanwhile, the television host was on the other side of the scandal as he faced repercussions for his participation in the hot mic conversation swiftly after it was first made public.

"It was like a gut punch," Bush described seeing the footage for the first time, three days before it leaked. "It's a gut punch now. It will always be."

"At the time, it was 2005," he continued, setting the scene. "[Trump's] ratings were through the roof and he was the big star of NBC and I sort of equated what he was saying to some kind of crass stand-up act." According to Bush, the president's remarks felt he was "doing his bit."

"If I had thought there was a man detailing a sexual assault strategy to me, I would have called the FBI, not just my executive producer," Bush stated.