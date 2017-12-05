Inside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Enduring Friendship: How They Survived Scandal, Heartbreak and Tabloid Fodder

20 years ago today, a small indie movie about an MIT janitor who just happens to be a math genius hit theaters. It would go on to be nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning two and kicking off the careers of its two young and fresh-faced screenwriters and stars.

That movie was, of course, Good Will Hunting and the stars were, of course, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Two decades after its monumental release the movies' legacy is in question after the upsetting revelations about Harvey Weinstein's behavior and the effect it may have had on his company's films—Good Will Hunting being one of its most decorated. But regardless of how fans should think about the flick that launched Damon and Affleck's careers, one thing is certain: It also launched one of Hollywood's longest and most fascinating friendships.