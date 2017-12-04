Did Kim Kardashian Just Reignite Her Feud With Taylor Swift? Fans Flood Instagram With Rat Emojis

Kim Kardashian/Twitter
Does someone smell a rat?
On Monday, Internet looky-loos were quick to comment on Kim Kardashian's Instagram with a slew of rat emojis soon after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared an Instagram image of her taking a pic at art exhibit which featured a wax figure of her naked husband, Kanye West, laying on a bed next to wax figure of naked Taylor Swift from the now-infamous "Famous" video.
Along with Instagram (which clearly shows the wax Taylor and Kanye), Kim simply wrote caption "famous."
But many online thought there was nothing simple about the move, which shows the breasts of the fake Taylor.
Many of Swift's loyal fans responded to Kim's post with rat emojis, while others explained in the comments that snakes (a symbol for Taylor from her new album Reputation) eat rats (their symbol for Kim).
Online commenters were quick to notice Taylor's image, which was a call back to West's controversial 2016 music video which featured a wax figure of the rapper sleeping nude on a shared bed with nude wax figures of Swift, Kardashian, George W. Bush, Donald Trump, Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Ray J, Amber Rose, Caitlyn Jenner, and Bill Cosby.
The shocking video had an extremely polarized response with many finding it funny or artful, while others were shocked and outraged by the depiction as well as the song's lyrics, which called Swift a "b--ch." One such person who was not a fan was Taylor herself, who publicly slammed the use of her image and the word "b--ch."
Eventually Kim released a taped conversation of Kanye talking to Taylor about "Famous" before it came out and the Internet pretty much exploded, sending the Grammy-winning singer into hibernation from the media for over a year.
Since then, there's been bad blood with Taylor and Kimye.
Many speculate that some songs off of Swift's new album, like "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things" and "Look What You Made Me Do", are a response to the "Famous" music video, the taped conversation going public and the subsequent backlash against the former media darling.
Despite all the drama and the lengthy break from the public eye in 2016, Tay has bitten back and Reputation is the top-selling album of 2017.
