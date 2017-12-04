Long Island Medium's Theresa and Larry Caputo Reveal What Went Wrong in Their Marriage

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Premiere's Shocking Hookup Is Far From Its First: A Timeline of Cheating Rumors
The truth about Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo's marriage is stepping forward.
One day after the couple announced that they had separated after 28 years, fans are getting a glimpse into what really went wrong with this famous TLC pair.
On Monday's season finale of Long Island Medium, Larry opened up like never before about the state of his marriage. At the same time, he gave clues into what led to the split.
"We're having a difficult time. I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore," he explained to his close friend Danny. "Along with that comes the lack of communication so it's like losing your best friend. It's hard."
Larry continued, "As much as I try to busy myself so I'm not thinking about it, it's still there. I know it's very trying for the both of us. I don't want to make it just about me. I know it's the same for Theresa also."
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
In recent episodes, Theresa has opened up about her marriage to close friends. During tonight's episode, the There's More to Life Than This author decided it was time to enjoy a girls' getaway to Nashville in order to evaluate her marriage.
"Things at home have been really stressful lately and Larry and I have hit a bump in our relationship. And unfortunately, the truth is we're considering spending some time apart," she explained. "So, I've been trying to get my mind off of things by being more adventurous."
Theresa added, "It's weird because sometimes it's like living two lives. In my work, I am crazy focused and in my life, my feelings and emotions are all over the place."
Ultimately, the pair released a joint statement Sunday asking for privacy during their legal separation. The proud parents also made it clear that they are united in supporting their family that includes two children Larry Jr. and Victoria.
"We're at a point where even the therapist is saying that maybe you should take a break from each other. I think the thing that bothers me right now is I don't know what the outcome of this is going to be and I just can't imagine our lives not together," Larry explained on tonight's episode. "I just don't know where our lives would go from there."
Long Island Medium airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on TLC.