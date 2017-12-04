Long Island Medium's Theresa and Larry Caputo Reveal What Went Wrong in Their Marriage

The truth about Theresa Caputo and Larry Caputo's marriage is stepping forward.

One day after the couple announced that they had separated after 28 years, fans are getting a glimpse into what really went wrong with this famous TLC pair.

On Monday's season finale of Long Island Medium, Larry opened up like never before about the state of his marriage. At the same time, he gave clues into what led to the split.

"We're having a difficult time. I think a lot of the frustration has to do with us not spending the time together anymore," he explained to his close friend Danny. "Along with that comes the lack of communication so it's like losing your best friend. It's hard."

Larry continued, "As much as I try to busy myself so I'm not thinking about it, it's still there. I know it's very trying for the both of us. I don't want to make it just about me. I know it's the same for Theresa also."