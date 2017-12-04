The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Melissa Rauch!

The Big Bang Theory star announced the birth of her first child on Instagram Monday night.

"I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her," she shared with her followers. "I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here."

Melissa added, "To those on that road: I'm sending you so much love today and always."

Back in July, the actress first announced she was expecting in an essay for Glamour.com. In the personal letter, Melissa detailed her long road to motherhood that also included a miscarriage.