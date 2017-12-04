The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Congratulations are in order for Melissa Rauch!
The Big Bang Theory star announced the birth of her first child on Instagram Monday night.
"I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her," she shared with her followers. "I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here."
Melissa added, "To those on that road: I'm sending you so much love today and always."
Back in July, the actress first announced she was expecting in an essay for Glamour.com. In the personal letter, Melissa detailed her long road to motherhood that also included a miscarriage.
"Here is the only statement regarding my pregnancy that doesn't make me feel like a complete fraud: 'Melissa is expecting her first child. She is extremely overjoyed, but if she's being honest, due to the fact that she had a miscarriage the last time she was pregnant, she's pretty much terrified at the moment that it will happen again,'" Melissa, who is married to Winston Rauch, began. "'She feels weird even announcing this at all, and would rather wait until her child heads off to college to tell anyone, but she figures she should probably share this news before someone sees her waddling around with her mid-section protruding and announces it first.'"
The actress, who plays Dr. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz on the CBS sitcom, also admitted that reading pregnancy announcements while struggling with fertility issues "felt like a tiny stab in the heart."
Ultimately, the actress believes her experiences will impact her parenting style going forward.
"I know it's made me grateful for every moment of my current pregnancy, and I hope it will make me a better mother in some capacity when I can finally hold the child that has been in my heart in my arms," she wrote. "To all the women out there who are dealing with fertility issues, have gone through a miscarriage or are going through the pain of it currently, allow me to leave you with this message: You are not alone. And, it is perfectly OK to not be OK right now."