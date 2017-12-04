Mark Hamill and the Star Wars: Last Jedi Cast Reflect on Carrie Fisher's ''Emotional'' Final Performance

It has been nearly a year since the world lost Carrie Fisher, but her presence is still very much felt by the Star Wars cast and crew that became like her family in the time they worked together.

Her portrayal of Princess Leia, in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was not intended to be her farewell performance, but since her passing, the movie has taken on a new meaning for the cast of the film.

Oscar Isaac told E! News that Carrie's performance in the newest installment of the sci-fi classic is a "beautiful tribute to Leia and everything she has really represented throughout…all of the films." Isaac and his other cast mates described how emotional it was to watch the film after their loss, with Gwendoline Christie saying, "You could feel all of us, the second she appeared on the screen, that everyone took a breath."