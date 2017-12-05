Tiffany Haddish's New Memoir: 6 Most Shocking Details From The Last Black Unicorn

3. Foster Care Molestation: Haddish said she spent time in foster care between ages 13 and 18. She said she was bullied, slapped, was made to clean and cook, was exposed to marijuana smoke and was molested. Only she didn't know it at the time.

She also said that at age 13, the live-in father of one of her foster mothers offered to suck on her breasts to help them grow after he caught her stuffing toilet paper in her training bra. She said she started letting the man do it every day for 15 minutes before she left for school. Haddish said years later, at age 19, she told a friend about it, thinking that it was truly done to make her breasts grow. She said the friend told her she was actually molested.

"In my mind, 'molested' meant somebody hurt you in some kind of way," she wrote. "Like, they took something from you that you didn't want to give. And what the old man did never hurt. It didn't necessarily feel good, either, it was just whatever. And he never tried nothing else with me, not even once. It was just like—in my mind—he was helping me out."

4. Abuse by Ex-Husband and Miscarriage: Haddish married and divorced the same man twice. She said he was violent towards her during their relationship and jealous. She said he visited her while she was at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal and got angry while she was talking to fellow comedy star Tom Green.

"He grabbed me by the collar, he was like, 'It's time to go to the room now,' in front of everybody," she wrote. "Just snatched me by my shirt, and pulled me to the elevator and threw me in it...once we got to our hotel room, he was so quick. He snatched me by the neck and slammed me into the wall."