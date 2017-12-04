Did Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Engaged for Her Birthday?

Find out who in the clip above!

No official engagement announcement has been made but she is "happy with Sam," a source tells E! News. Britney wasn't the only one celebrating her birthday this weekend. Another famous couple jetted off to Cabo for some birthday festivities.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been going strong for one year, but could they be headed down the aisle soon? The singer turned 36 on Dec. 2 and was flashing what looked like an engagement ring on her left hand.

