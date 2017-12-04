Bryan Singer Fired From Directing Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 3:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Under Fire: Why Is the Future Princess the Subject of So Much Scrutiny?

Kendall Jenner, Love Magazine

Kendall Jenner Is Seriously Ripped in Rocky-Inspired Love Advent Calendar

Gail Simmons

Top Chef's Gail Simmons Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Bryan Singer

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Bryan Singer's schedule has suddenly become a lot freer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the famous director is no longer working on 20th Century Fox's upcoming Queen biopic.

"Bryan Singer is no longer the director of Bohemian Rhapsody," the studio said in a statement to the publication.

The announcement comes after Fox had temporarily halted production on the film due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan.

In addition, reports surfaced that Bryan failed to return to the set after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Stars Playing Real People

In a statement to the BBC, however, a rep for the director said there was a valid reason for his absence.

It was "a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family," the statement read. "Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays."

Bohemian Rhapsody was expected to chronicle the years leading up to Queen's unforgettable appearance at the Live Aid concert in 1985.

Rami Malek was slated to play Freddie Mercury in a film expected to be released around Christmas time of 2018.

"When you're able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it's a very affirming moment," Rami shared with Entertainment Weekly when "first-look" photos surfaced.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Apple News , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.