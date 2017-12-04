Top Chef's Gail Simmons Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Top Chef's Gail Simmons has got a bun in the oven!

A rep for Simmons confirmed to People that the Top Chef judge is pregnant with her second child. In a statement, Simmons and husband Jeremy Abrams said, "We are thrilled that a sibling is on the way for our daughter Dahlia Rae, who is almost 4."

The celebrity chef and her music executive husband wed in a picturesque ceremony that was featured in Martha Stewart's back in 2008, before welcoming their first daughter in December 2014.

Throughout her first pregnancy, Simmons admitted to People that it was a total breeze. "I really can't complain. It's been amazing," she said at the time. "I feel great and I have lots of energy. I still have a few months left, and then the actual parenting begins!"