Top Chef's Gail Simmons Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 4, 2017 3:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Under Fire: Why Is the Future Princess the Subject of So Much Scrutiny?

Bryan Singer

Bryan Singer Fired From Directing Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

Kendall Jenner, Love Magazine

Kendall Jenner Is Seriously Ripped in Rocky-Inspired Love Advent Calendar

Gail Simmons

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Top Chef's Gail Simmons has got a bun in the oven!

A rep for Simmons confirmed to People that the Top Chef judge is pregnant with her second child.  In a statement, Simmons and husband Jeremy Abrams said, "We are thrilled that a sibling is on the way for our daughter Dahlia Rae, who is almost 4."

The celebrity chef and her music executive husband wed in a picturesque ceremony that was featured in Martha Stewart's back in 2008, before welcoming their first daughter in December 2014.

Throughout her first pregnancy, Simmons admitted to People that it was a total breeze. "I really can't complain. It's been amazing," she said at the time. "I feel great and I have lots of energy. I still have a few months left, and then the actual parenting begins!"

Celeb Baby Bumps: 2017

And pregnancy isn't slowing this successful celeb down. Simmons will continue to promote her new cookbook, Bringing It Home: Favorite Recipes from a Life of Adventurous Eating, which was released this October.

Luckily, the mom-to-be will be able to take a much needed break from her judging duties, as filming has ended for the fifteenth season of Top Chef.

Viewers can catch Simmons, along with host Padma Lakshmi and co-judges Tom Colicchio and Graham Elliot, when the "biggest, most epic installment" of Top Chef premieres Friday, December 7 on Bravo.

Congratulations, Gail!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Chef , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.