Blake Lively Injured on Set of The Rhythm Section, Production Temporarily Suspended

Production on The Rhythm Section has been temporarily suspended after Blake Livelysuffered an injury on set.

A statement from the production company to The Hollywood Reporter read, "Paramount, Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) and producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli today confirmed that filming has been temporarily suspended on The Rhythm Section as Blake Lively sustained an injury to her hand whilst filming an action sequence. Production will resume as soon as possible."

Lively has not commented publicly on the incident and E! News has reached to her rep for further comment.

The A-list actress was recently photographed on the Dublin, Ireland movie set, her famous blond waves traded in for a blunt black blob.