Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Premiere's Shocking Hookup Is Far From Its First: A Timeline of Cheating Rumors

You gotta have faith...unless you're Jax Taylor.

In Vanderpump Rules' season six premiere, a major bombshell was dropped: Jax cheated on longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with former SUR employee Faith...who also revealed she might be pregnant with his child. Welcome back to SUR!

Of course, cheating allegations on the Bravo hit are nothing new, though this rumor is certainly one of Pump Rules' biggest and most shocking, given that Jax seemed ready to finally settle down. But if history's taught us anything, it's once a cheater always a cheater. Let's look back on all of Vanderpump Rules' cheating allegations over the years, shall we?