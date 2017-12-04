Juanes Announces 2018 North American Amarte Tour Dates with Mon Laferte

Juanes and Mon Laferte may be coming to a city near you!

The Colombian superstar announced on Monday that he and the "Tu Falta de Querer" star will be heading out on tour in 2018 with special guest Caloncho.

Juanes' 2017 album Mis Planes Son Amarte received two new awards and brought him to a total of 25 combined Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards.

The tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 8.