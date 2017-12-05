These Stunning The Crown Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Photos Will Prep You for All the Royal Drama

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 5, 2017 4:45 AM

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

The Crown is one of the most glamorous and visually stunning shows on TV. There's no question about it and it looks like season two continues the grand tradition set by season one.

Starring Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II (it's her last time with the crown on her head, you better cherish it), season two of Netflix's award-winning royal period drama continues the drama around the world's most famous monarchy. Doctor Who's Matt Smith returns as the restless Prince Philip as the monarchy faces new challenges in an ever-changing world.

Stars Playing Queen Elizabeth II

Season two picks up with an illegal war in Egypt and ends with the downfall of Harold Macmillan, the third Prime Minister to serve with the Queen. Welcome to the ‘60s! Vanessa Kirby's Princess Margaret romances a photographer played by The Good Wife's Matthew Goode and Dexter's Michael C. Hall appears in the new season as President John F. Kennedy. Jodi Balfour of Quarry fame will take on the role of Jacqueline Kennedy.

Take a look at some stunning behind-the-scenes photos from the new season below.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

Prince, Creator and the Queen

Matt Smith and Claire Foy pose with creator and writer Peter Morgan on set of the Netflix series.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

Two Sisters

Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby prepare for a shot in The Crown season two.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

Grand Scale

The Crown routinely goes on location and is rumored to be one of Netflix's most expensive series.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

On Location

Matt Smith and director Philip Martin in South Africa.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

A Prince's Wardrobe

The clothes that turn Matt Smith into Prince Philip.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

Make-up Check

Vanessa Kirby gets her makeup touched up before shooting a scene as Princess Margaret.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

More Locations

The Crown hopped around to different countries for its years-spanning story.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

The Power Couple

Matt Smith and Claire Foy film with director Stephen Daldry at Belvoir Castle (the stand in for Windsor Castle).

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

Royal Surroundings

Like Downton Abbey before it, The Crown spares no expense at nailing the majestic settings.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

The Prince's Speech

Director Philip Martin and Matt Smith discuss Prince Philip's Christmas speech in a scene from The Crown season two.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

From Doctor to Prince

Matt Smith, seen here with director Philip Martin, shot to fame with his role in Doctor Who.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

The Queen Mother

Final touches are put on Victoria Hamilton, who plays the Queen Mother, before a scene.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

A Queen and Her Prime Minister

Claire Foy, Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown and Anton Lesser, Howard Macmillan on the series, sit with director Stephen Daldry before a scene.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

Last Looks

Claire Foy gets final touches before becoming Queen Elizabeth II for the camera in the second season of the Netflix hit.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

Places, Please!

A scene takes shape during filming of The Crown's second season.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

Dreaded Water Bottles!

The Crow stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith hydrate before a scene. TV fans will remember plastic water bottles created a headache on Downton Abbey.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

All Aboard!

Matt Smith and director Philip Martin on deck of the Britannia.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

Location, Location, Location

Matt Smith, Claire Foy and Lyla Barret-Rye arrive on location to shoot at Balmoral.

The Crown, The Crown Season 2

The Queen

Claire Foy prepares to film a scene in The Crown season two.

When The Crown returns for its third and fourth seasons, The Night Manager and Broadchurch star Olivia Colman will have the crown atop her head.

The Crown season two premieres Friday, Dec. 8 on Netflix.

