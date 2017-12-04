Taylor Swift "Remade" on British Vogue Cover

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
Taylor Swift is British Vogue's Jan. 2018 cover star!
The 27-year-old singer stuns in a red Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello on the "Taylor Remade" cover. Inside the magazine, Swift poses for a 12-page shoot shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.
On Monday, Swift took to Instagram to share the cover photo and she also gave a shout-out to the team that made it all happen.
"Thank you @edward_enninful and @mertalas for your passion, spirit, and contagious laughter on set," her post began.
"Mert and Marcus took these photos for @britishvogue and my album photos for reputation, and it's been such a bonding experience working together so closely and talking so much about what we wanted to make," she continued. "It's been a while since I've done a magazine cover. I'm really happy my first one back was with such wonderful people. #newvogue."
Besides Swift's own Reputation magazines, it has been some time since we've seen the superstar on a cover. But Swift is back and better than ever before and she's gearing up for her 2018 stadium tour.
She even gave fans a sneak peek at the songs she'll perform on tour this weekend when she performed at Jingle Ball and Poptopia in California.
Swift will next be seen at Z100's Jingle Ball in New York City on Dec. 8.
See the full shoot in the January issue of British Vogue, on sale Friday!