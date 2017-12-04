2018 Oscars Trailer Pokes Fun at 2017 Best Picture Winner Mistake

Award season is well underway, and the Oscars want to remind you that they "do it better" than anybody else—at least that's the theme of the Academy's newly released trailer.

The minute-long clip shows a highlight reel of 2017's films. From comedies like Daddy's Home 2 and Girls Trip to action-packed films like Wonder Woman and Transformers: The Last Knight, the trailer showcases several genres.

The trailer also featured several memorable moments from last year's award show, including Justin Timberlake's opening performance, Viola Davis' emotional acceptance speech for her Best Supporting Actress win and—of course—that Best Picture gaffe when La La Land was mistakenly pronounced the winner instead of Moonlight.