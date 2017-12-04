Australian Lawmaker Proposes to His Partner on House Floor and the Timing Could Not Have Been More Perfect

From the look on Bolger's happy face, his answer was going to be the right one. Bolger gleefully replied "yes," to which Rob Mitchell, second deputy speaker, added, "I should note for the Hansard that that was a yes, a resounding yes. Congratulations. Well done, mate."

The moment helped to drive home Wilson's appeal to all listening that the Marriage Amendment Bill of 2017 should be passed. The bill works to legalize marriage for all in Australia by defining the act as a union between two people, regardless of their sex or gender, instead of between a woman and a man.

"Like so many others at 18, I confronted the choice before me about whether I should live my life honestly or not at all. I still remember my thoughts at that crucial moment: if you give in, they win. That moment followed years of self-inspired haunting doubt that was externally reinforced by the legacy of social, cultural and legal stigmatization. I suspect many people find understanding these journeys difficult. It's so paralyzing because you can't seek help from others," Wilson said during his remarks.