Gloria Estefan Becomes First Cuban-American Star to Receive Kennedy Center Honors

Estefan received her award by her role model and friend, superstar Rita Moreno.

"This, ladies and gentlemen, is the stuff of the American dream, and Gloria and I are living every, single minute of it," we heard the triple-threat star say in a video shared by Estefan.

During her touching acceptance speech, Estefan said, "Every one of the honorees in this room, in their own beautiful way and by putting their lives as examples, and as beautiful ways of expressing through music, through art, through the film, through dance, showed who we are in this country. And we are that amazing tapestry of so many colors and vibrant backgrounds, and that's what makes this country great because when you weave those things together, it's just such a strong force. And we need to keep that alive."