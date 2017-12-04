Kate Hudson Shares "Pure Love" Story With Danny Fujikawa on "First Date" Anniversary

Happy "first date anniversary" Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa!

The actress celebrated the milestone by posting a picture of her kissing her beau on a bridge along with a heartfelt message in which she shared the story of how the couple came to be.

According to her post, Hudson met Fujikawa when she was 23 and "enormously pregnant" with her first son Ryder, whom she shares with her ex husband Chris Robinson. But this wasn't the duo's only encounter. Hudson explained she's also best friends with Fujikawa's stepsisters Sara Foster and Erin Foster.

"And so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!" Hudson wrote at one point.