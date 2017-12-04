L.A. Film Critics Association Names Call Me by Your Name Best Picture: Read the Full List of Winners

Sony Pictures Classics
The Los Angeles Film Critics Association announced its picks for the best films of 2017 Sunday, and Call Me By Your Name made a splash. The awards will be given out at the organization's 43rd annual dinner, to be held Jan. 13, 2018 at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Calif.
Deliberations in 16 categories took more than four hours.
The LAFCA has become a Best Picture bellwether for the Oscars, picking Spotlight in 2015 and Moonlight in 2016. Meanwhile, the New York Film Critics Circle winners were revealed Nov. 30.
Here is the complete list of winners and runners-up:
Best Picture: Call Me by Your Name
Best Picture Runner-up: The Florida Project
Best Director: Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water and Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name (tie)
Best Actress: Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Best Actress Runner-Up: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Best Actor Runner-Up: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best Supporting Actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Best Supporting Actress Runner-Up: Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Best Supporting Actor Runner-Up: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Animated Film: The Breadwinner
Best Animated Film Runner-Up: Coco
Best Foreign-Language Film: BPM (Beats Per Minute) and Loveless (tie)
Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film: Faces Places
Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film Runner-Up: Jane
Best Screenplay: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best Screenplay Runner-Up: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Editing: Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Best Editing Runner-Up: Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya
Best Production Design: Dennis Gassner, Blade Runner 2049
Best Production Design Runner-Up: Paul D. Austerberry, The Shape of Water
Best Music/Score: Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
Best Music/Score Runner-Up: Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Best Cinematography: Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Best Cinematography Runner-Up: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film/Video Prize: Lee Anne Schmitt, Purge This Land
Career Achievement Award: Max von Sydow
New Generation Award: Greta Gerwig