Saint West and Reign Disick Have a Joint "Monster Mash"-Themed Birthday Party

It's been non-stop parties for the Kardashians recently!

After throwing a cherry blossom-themed shower for baby No. 3 last month, Kim Kardashian and the fam had a "Monster Mash"-themed second birthday Sunday for Saint West, who turns 2 years old Tuesday, and Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign Disick, who turns 3 years old Dec. 14.

Kim took to Snapchat to share images from the fun-filled and festive afternoon of activities, filled with ice skating, tubing, and a visit from Santa Claus—fake snow and all.

The get-together even featured elaborate and individual Monsters, Inc. birthday cakes for each boy. Saint's cake had Mike Wazowski on it, while Reign's cake had the James P. Sullivan character fixed atop of it. Too sweet!

Check out the party pics...