Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wife Vanessa Nadal Are Expecting Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Dec. 3, 2017 7:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, WAGS 305

Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson Throw a Launch Party to Celebrate Their New Clothing Line on WAGS L.A.

Billy Bush, Donald Trump

Billy Bush Bites Back at Donald Trump Over Infamous Access Hollywood Tapes: ''He Said That''

Kendall Jenner, Keeping Up With the Kardashians 1409

Kendall Jenner Feels ''So Targeted'' After Home Break-Ins and Stalkers ''Every Single Day'' on KUWTK

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Nadal

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda confirmed on Sunday that wife Vanessa Nadal is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

The pair made it pretty clear that Nadal was expecting No. 2 when they walked the red carpet at the London Evening Standard Theatre Awards on Sunday night.

At the event, Nadal, who is an attorney and scientist, donned a floral frock and appeared to be pregnant.

Miranda's Twitter fans noticed his wife's baby bump and flat out asked the song and dance man.

The Tony winner replied to the question, "Oh hell yeah."

Celeb Baby Bumps: 2017

The couple married in 2010 and welcomed son Sebastian in 2014.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Lin-Manuel Miranda , Pregnancies
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.