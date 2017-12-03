Billy Bush Bites Back at Donald Trump Over Infamous Access Hollywood Tapes: ''He Said That''

It was the "locker room" conversation that was heard around the world...

A little over a year after the now-infamous Access Hollywood tapes, in which then-reality star-and-now president Donald Trump can be overheard on a "hot mic" in 2005 talking graphically about women to a bunch of men on a bus, were leaked, The New York Times reported earlier this week that the 44th president has been claiming that the tapes are fake.

But now, Billy Bush, the newsman who was caught in the middle of all of it, isn't letting this one slide.

In regards to Trump's inflammatory "grab 'em by the p---y" line, Bush has come out to say, "Of course he said it. And we laughed along…"

In the New York Times' op-ed piece, entitled "Billy Bush: Yes, Donald Trump, You Said That," the entertainment news reporter wrote, "Along with Donald Trump and me, there were seven other guys present on the bus at the time, and every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass stand-up act. He was performing. Surely, we thought, none of this was real."

He added, "We now know better."

The controversial audio recording featured the then-reality star bragging to the men that he could grab women "by the p—sy" simply because he was famous.