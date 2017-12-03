Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Teaser Has Chris Pratt Running for His Life

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Dec. 3, 2017 5:57 PM

The first teaser for the sequel to Jurassic World is here and once again, "Life finds a way..."

The high-octane teaser, which is just 15 seconds, is packed with drama and comes out five days before the first full trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom debuts on Dec. 7.

The teaser shows Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who will reprise their roles as as raptor trainer Owen Grady and and park operations manager Claire Dearing, and Justice Smith on the run from a menacing foe.

Ted Levine, Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Geraldine Chaplin, and Daniella Pineda will also be in the film.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Universal Studios

In June, Universal Pictures revealed on Twitter the first poster for the sequel.

The image bears some fiery debris and the tag line, "Life Finds a Way"—a call-back to a line Jeff Goldblum's omininous line in Jurassic Park, the movie that started it all, when he talks about how living species will find a way to survive even in seemingly impossible circumstances.

The actor, who starred in the first two films in the '90s, is set to reprise his role as Ian Malcolm in the new film.

Howard talked to E! News last year about her character's transformation in Jurassic World, and noted that her super impractical white high heels will not be making a comeback.

In Jurassic World, Owen and Claire work to stop a terrifying hybrid dinosaur, Indominus rex, who was freed from its cage and wreaks havoc upon the park and its dino-loving guests.

Jurassic World made more than $1.67 billion worldwide—more than all three of the original Jurassic Park movies made individually.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom bites its way into theaters on June 22, 2018.

