Vampire Diaries' Claire Holt Engaged to Andrew Joblon

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Dec. 3, 2017 3:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Teaser Has Chris Pratt Running for His Life

Tiffany Haddish, Mary J. Blige, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Fergie, DJ Khaled, Akon, Meghan Trainor, birthday party

Diddy Throws DJ Khaled a Star-Studded 42nd Birthday Party—And It Was Major Key

Erica Rose, Instagram

The Bachelor's Erica Rose Is Married! Inside Her Lavish Wedding Ceremony

My heart is so full ??

A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on

Congrats to the happy couple! 

The Originals star Claire Holt took to Instagram on Sunday to announce her engagement to Andrew Joblon.

The big news comes just a little over seven months after her ex-husband, Matthew Kaplan, filed for divorce from the actress on April 27, 2017, one day before the couple's one-year wedding anniversary.

Despite the split (both cited irreconcilable differences), it appears as if the actress has moved on with the real estate executive, posting a photo of the two kissing and showing off the ring.

The 29-year-old actress captioned the image, "My heart is so full ❤️."

Claire played Rebekah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries from 2011-2014 and has reprised the same role on The Originals since 2013.

Engaged Celebs Who Are Getting Married Soon

?????

A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on

The Australian actress revealed that she'd found love again when she shared Instagram photos of the new couple in July while the pair was vacationing in Italy.

Posting a coupled up image of the duo, Claire wrote, "Finally homeward bound after the best month of my life. Thanks for the memories!"

Here's to many more memories!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Instagram , Top Stories , Apple News , The Vampire Diaries
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.