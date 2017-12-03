Vampire Diaries' Claire Holt Engaged to Andrew Joblon

Congrats to the happy couple!

The Originals star Claire Holt took to Instagram on Sunday to announce her engagement to Andrew Joblon.

The big news comes just a little over seven months after her ex-husband, TV producer Matthew Kaplan, filed for divorce from the actress on April 27, 2017, one day before the couple's one-year wedding anniversary.

Despite the split (both cited irreconcilable differences), it appears as if the actress has moved on with the real estate executive, posting a photo of the two kissing and showing off the ring.

The 29-year-old actress captioned the image, "My heart is so full ❤️."

Claire played Rebekah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries from 2011-2014 and has reprised the same role on The Originals since 2013.